Quebecer Geoff Cantin-Arku Signs Two-Year Extension with Alouettes

December 11, 2025

The Montreal Alouettes are inviting the media to a press conference on Thursday, December 11 at 10 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium (4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin). Geoffrey Cantin-Arku will meet with the media at the Alouettes' offices.

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have signed Quebec-born linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku to a two-year contract extension. He is now under contract through the 2027 season.

Cantin-Arku (6'4", 230 lbs.) has not missed a single game in two years since joining the Als. In 2025, he recorded 38 defensive tackles and six more on special teams. He also earned four sacks, one interception, while forcing three fumbles.

In his first CFL season in 2024, the Lévis, Quebec native turned plenty of heads. He collected 33 defensive tackles, five on special teams, along with five sacks and an interception. He was named the Alouettes' Rookie of the Year in 2024.

At the collegiate level, the 27-year-old spent two seasons with the Memphis Tigers. Prior to joining the Tigers, he played three seasons with the Syracuse Orange from 2019 to 2021.

In May 2024, he received an invitation to the Miami Dolphins' rookie camp.

"Geoffrey has done a very good job since joining us and he deserves this vote of confidence," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "He keeps improving and taking on more and more responsibility. We are very pleased with this agreement."







