Tiger-Cats Ink Canadian Receiver Shedler Fervius

Published on December 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of national wide receiver Shedler Fervius.

Fervius, 26, appeared in 19 games with the Montreal Alouettes from 2023 to 2025, recording seven receptions for 87 yards. The 5-11, 200-pound native of Scarborough, Ontario also spent time on the Tiger-Cats' practice roster during the 2025 season.

Prior to his professional career, Fervius suited up in 18 games at Saint Mary's University, where he registered 59 receptions for 702 yards and one touchdown.

