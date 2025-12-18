Blue Bombers Re-Sign Receiver Nic Demski to Two-Year Contract

Published on December 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce that all-star receiver Nic Demski has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2027 Canadian Football League season. Demski had been scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Demski (5-11, 212; University of Manitoba; born December 14, 1993, in Winnipeg, MB) completed his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

His strong performance earned him a spot on the CFL West Division All-Star Team for the fifth straight year. Demski has led the Blue Bombers in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. He now has 42 career receiving touchdowns and 494 career receptions for 6,285 yards, including his 2025 totals.

Demski has now moved into seventh place on the Bombers' all-time receiving yardage list with 6,285 yards. He also sits among the franchise's top scorers, with his 42 receiving touchdowns placing him high on the all-time list.

Originally selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2015 CFL Draft, Demski returned to his hometown as a free agent in 2018. He has since appeared in 152 regular-season games and five Grey Cups, winning championships with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

A Winnipeg product who starred at both the University of Manitoba and Oak Park High School, Demski has twice been named the Blue Bombers' Most Outstanding Canadian (2021, 2022).







