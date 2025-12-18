Canadian WR Tristan Ready Joins Double Blue

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has signed Canadian WR Tristan Ready.

Ready (6'1"/205lbs) was a first-team OUA all-star in 2025 after hauling in 43 passes for 868 yards and six scores for the Carleton Ravens. The Arnprior, Ontario native, finished second in the conference in receiving yards, third in yards per catch (20.2), fourth in touchdowns, and fifth in receptions. Ready averaged over 108 receiving yards per game and had two games with more than 200 yards in 2025. Ready played five seasons at UC (2021-2025) and tallied 122 receptions for 1,278 yards and 10 touchdowns across 31 games.







