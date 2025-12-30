Blue Bombers Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Tui Eli to Two-Year Contract

Published on December 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with veteran Canadian offensive lineman Tui Eli.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Eli (6-3, 287; University of Hawaii; born: January 31, 1996, in Richmond, B.C..) returns in 2026 for his sixth year with the Blue Bombers after a 2025 Canadian Football League campaign which saw him appear in all 18 regular season games and the Eastern Semi-Final. Eli also picked up a receiving touchdown in the club's win over the B.C. Lions in June, pulling in a five-yard pass from Zach Collaros.

He has now suited up for 70 regular season CFL games, six of them starts and was part of the Grey Cup championship teams in both 2019 and 2021.

Eli was selected in the fourth round, 34th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft after a solid college career at Hawaii where he appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the Rainbow Warriors.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.