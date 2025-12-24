Blue Bombers Sign QB Payton Thorne

Published on December 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American quarterback Payton Thorne.

Thorne (6-2, 207, Auburn; born: June 26, 2001, in Naperville, IL.) signs with the Bombers after attending camp with the Cincinnati Bengals this season, and a five-year collegiate career with Michigan State (2019-2022) and Auburn (2023-2024).

Thorne signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals after being unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He appeared in the final preseason game of 2025 and threw for 41 yards on four completions in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Thorne spent three seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Auburn. At Auburn he threw for 4,468 yards and 37 touchdowns and rushed for 798 yards and five touchdowns in 22 starts. During his college career he recorded 10,961 passing yards and 86 touchdowns, along with 1,068 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 53 games (46 starts).

The club has also released American defensive back Jamal Parker and American receiver Cam Echols.







