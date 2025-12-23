Alexandre Gagné S'Entend Pour 2026 / Alouettes Re-Sign Alexandre Gagné to One-Year Deal

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Quebec-born linebacker Alexandre Gagné.

Gagné (6'1", 230 lbs.) suited up for every game in 2025. He was a constant threat on special teams, finishing second in the CFL (behind teammate Tyrell Richards) with 25 special teams tackles.

On June 6, the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu resident recorded seven special teams tackles in a single game, tying a CFL record.

In five seasons with the Alouettes, he has missed only four games. In 2023, the 33-year-old helped the Alouettes capture their first Grey Cup since 2010.

"Alexandre is someone we can rely on to lead by example", said Danny Maciocia

General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "He never makes waves and is incredibly effective. He is the perfect definition of an unsung hero. We are very happy to have him back next season."

Diwun Black in the nest

The Alouettes also announced the signing of American defensive end Diwun Black to a two-year contract. The 25-year-old played for the University of Florida and Temple. In eight games with the Owls in 2024, he recorded 19 defensive tackles, four assisted, three knockdowns, and he forced two fumbles. The native of Forest, MS spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025.







