Stamps Add Former Ohio State DB

Published on January 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Josh Proctor.

Josh Proctor

Defensive back

College: Ohio State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 199

Born: Mar. 27, 1999

Birthplace: Tulsa, OK

American

Proctor played three pre-season games for the National Football League's Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 before signing with the United Football League's DC Defenders in 2025. He recorded 16 tackles and one interception for the Defenders during the 2025 season.

In college, Proctor played 51 games and made 19 starts at Ohio State. He accumulated 112 career tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss with the Buckeyes and also had one sack and three interceptions including a pick-six in a 2023 game against Maryland.







