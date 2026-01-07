Robert Carter Jr. Released to Pursue NFL Offer
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that American defensive back Robert Carter Jr. has been released to pursue an offer in the National Football League.
Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: "Robert earned every bit of this opportunity. As a rookie, he started every game, performed at a very high level and made some of the most outstanding individual plays we've seen in recent memory. While it always hurts to lose a player of his calibre, we're excited he'll get the opportunity to live out his dream of playing in the NFL."
