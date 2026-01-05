Jarious Jackson Joins Stamps Coaching Staff
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have announced their 2026 football operations staff including the hiring of Jarious Jackson as the team's new quarterbacks coach.
Jackson brings 24 years of Canadian Football League experience as a player and coach to the Red and White and is a four-time Grey Cup champion - three times as a player with the BC Lions (2006 and 2011) and Toronto (2012) and once as a coach with Edmonton in 2015.
The Tupelo, Miss., product started his coaching career with BC in 2013 as quarterbacks coach and has since served in the same capacity for Edmonton (2014-15 and 2022-24), Saskatchewan (2016-17), BC again (2018-19), Toronto (2021) and Winnipeg (2025). Along the way, he has worked with some of the top passers in the CFL including Travis Lulay, Michael Reilly, Darian Durant, Kevin Glenn and Zach Collaros.
In addition, Jackson has been an offensive coordinator with the Lions (2018-19), Argonauts (2021) and Elks (2023-24).
In 2024, Jackson - who started the season as Edmonton's offensive coordinator and QB coach - was named the Elks' interim head coach after the team started the season 0-5. The Elks went 7-6 the rest of the way and finished the season with a league-leading average of 27.6 offensive points per game.
Prior to becoming a coach, Jackson played 108 games over eight CFL seasons including a seven-year stint with the Lions and one season with the Argos.
The rest of the Stampeders coaching staff returns with a couple of modifications to titles - Ucambre Williams is the new offensive line coach after serving as running backs coach in 2025 while Pat DelMonaco will add the running backs coach role to his duties as offensive coordinator.
Calgary Stampeders' 2026 coaching staff
Dave Dickenson: General manager and head coach
Pat DelMonaco: Offensive coordinator and running backs coach
Bob Slowik: Defensive coordinator
Craig Dickenson: Special-teams coordinator
Jarious Jackson: Quarterbacks coach
Markus Howell: Receivers coach
Ucambre Williams: Offensive line coach
John Bowman: Defensive line coach
Marcus Klund: Linebackers coach and run game coordinator
Barron Miles: Defensive backs coach
Colton Hunchak: Special teams and offensive assistant
"We feel very good about our coaching staff as we look to build on last season and we're excited to add Jarious as our new quarterbacks coach," said Dave Dickenson. "He's done it all in this league including being a head coach and an offensive coordinator and we're looking forward to seeing him push our QB room to be the best in the league."
The Stampeders' football operations staff for 2026 includes:
Assistant general manager and director of player personnel Brendan Mahoney
Director of U.S. scouting Cole Hufnagel
Director of Canadian scouting and U.S. scout Dwayne Cameron
Director of football administration Molly Campbell
Director of football operations and communications Jean Lefebvre
Head athletic therapist Stephen Wady
Assistant athletic therapist Kayley Dowd
Strength and conditioning coach Daryl Chambers
Equipment manager George Hopkins
Assistant equipment manager Gord Taillefer
Equipment assistant Kevin Bredy
Director of video operations Ross Folan
Video assistant Bruce McCabe
Video assistant Nick Friedrichson
