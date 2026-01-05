Blue Bombers Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Tanner Schmekel

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Canadian defensive tackle Tanner Schmekel

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Schmekel (6-1, 286; University of Regina; born: July 22, 1999, in Regina, SK.) returns in 2026 for his fourth year with the Blue Bombers and after a 2025 campaign that was cut short due to injury and limited to just four games.

Schmekel was having arguably his best start to his young pro career last year before the injury with a pair of tackles and a sack in those four contests, with his season ending in Saskatchewan in the annual Labour Day Classic.

He has now suited up for 26 regular-season games for the club since he was selected in the fourth round, 35thoverall, in the 2023 CFL Draft. Schmekel was a 2022 U Sports First-Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star.

The club has also released National offensive lineman Chris Kolankowski.







