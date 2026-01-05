Stamps Add Pair of Receivers

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receivers Jeff Foreman and Jeremiah Hunter.

Jeff Foreman

Receiver

College: Arkansas State

Height: 6.00

Weight: 186

Born: Dec. 26, 1999

Birthplace: Wichita, KS

American

Foreman signed as undrafted free agent with the National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 after completing his collegiate career at Arkansas State.

In 58 games over five seasons with the Red Wolves, Foreman accumulated 104 career catches for 2,067 yards and 13 touchdowns and also returned 17 kickoffs for 377 yards. During his senior season, he had a career-high 573 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns including two in a win over UMass.

Jeremiah Hunter

Receiver

College: Washington

Height: 6.02

Weight: 212

Born: Apr. 12, 2002

Birthplace: Fresno, CA

American

Hunter attended rookie camp with the NFL's Chicago Bears in 2025.

In college, he played his senior season at Washington and had 36 catches for 490 yards and one touchdown in 13 games for the Huskies. Prior to transferring, Hunter played three seasons at the University of California, Berkeley and had 144 catches for 2,084 yards and 13 touchdowns in 33 games with the Golden Bears.







