Argos Ink American OL Marcus Harper II
Published on January 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has signed American OL Marcus Harper II.
Harper II, 6'3"/305lbs, attended the University of Oregon (2020-2024), playing 44 games for the Ducks. The Illinois native was Third Team All-Big Ten in his senior year. He started at both right and left guard during his career. Did not allow a sack in his sophomore, junior, or senior seasons.
