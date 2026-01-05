Argos Ink American OL Marcus Harper II

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has signed American OL Marcus Harper II.

Harper II, 6'3"/305lbs, attended the University of Oregon (2020-2024), playing 44 games for the Ducks. The Illinois native was Third Team All-Big Ten in his senior year. He started at both right and left guard during his career. Did not allow a sack in his sophomore, junior, or senior seasons.







