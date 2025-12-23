Argos Re-Sign LB Jack Cassar & DB Benjie Franklin; Ink OL Rush Reimer

Published on December 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has re-signed LB Jack Cassar and DB Benjie Franklin. The team also signed OL Rush Reimer.

Cassar (6"4"/240lbs) played 12 games in 2025 and chipped in with seven special teams tackles, two defensive tackles, and one forced fumble. The Mississauga native was a second-round pick of the Argos in 2020 and has been a special teams standout in his five seasons wearing Double Blue. His 22 special teams tackles in 2024 led the CFL, while his 19-tackle 2022 campaign was good for fifth-best in the league despite missing six games. Overall, Cassar has racked up 71 special teams tackles, 23 defensive tackles, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 68 games. Cassar is a two-time Grey Cup champion with Toronto.

Franklin (6'0"/185lbs) played all 18 games for Toronto in 2025 with career-highs in tackles and interceptions with 60 and four, respectively. The Texas native has suited up for 37 games across three seasons for the Double Blue and totalled 123 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, four forced fumbles, and one touchdown. The Tarleton State alum also spent time in the NFL with Jacksonville, Green Bay, and Seattle, with a brief stop in San Antonio (UFL) as well.

Reimer (6'5"/304lbs) signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in May before being released at the end of August. The Washington state native attended the University of California in 2024, where he played in 12 games and started 10 at left guard. The offensive lineman attended Montana State from 2020-2023, where he started 30 games and was named First Team All-Big Sky as a senior and Second-Team as a junior.







