Roughriders 1st round 2025 Global Draft Selection Sylvain Yondjouen Returns

Published on December 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen.

Yondjouen (6'4-260) returns to the Green and White after he was signed to the Club's practice roster in August. He was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2025 Global Draft. The native of Ruisbroek, Belgium spent six collegiate seasons (2019-2024) at Georgia Tech, appearing in 52 games with 13 starts. He recorded 76 career defensive tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, seven pass breakups, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble. As a senior, he led his team with seven quarterback hurries and five pass breakups and ranked second with six tackles for loss. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Yondjouen accepted a minicamp invite from the Carolina Panthers.







