Josh Woods Released
CFL B.C. Lions

Published on December 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release


(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Monday:

Release from roster:

American linebacker Josh Woods

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

