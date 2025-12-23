Josh Woods Released
Published on December 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Monday:
Release from roster:
American linebacker Josh Woods
