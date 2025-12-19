Three-Time Division-All CFL Linebacker Darnell Sankey Agrees to Terms with Lions

Published on December 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that the team has agreed to terms with American linebacker Darnell Sankey on a one-year contract.

Sankey (6'0, 242 lbs)- moves to the west coast after three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, where he registered 239 defensive tackles, four sacks, a pair of interceptions and five forced fumbles in 41 regular season games. Sankey won a Grey Cup in his first season with the Als and was an East Division All-CFL selection in 2024 and 2025.

He joined the Alouettes late in 2023 after winning a championship in the XFL with the Arlington Renegades.

"Darnell is a proven impact player in this league. He will improve our linebacker room and bring the grit and toughness we're looking for on our defence," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

Sankey had his most productive season in 2022 in Saskatchewan with 120 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Sankey debuted up north in 2021 with the Calgary Stampeders, appearing in all 14 regular season games and registering 97 defensive tackles, one sack and a forced fumble and capped the season off by earning West Division All-CFL.

Before moving to Canada, Sankey suited up in six regular season games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 and had stints in Denver, Oakland, Kansas City, Baltimore and Detroit between 2016 and 2020.

He suited up at Sacramento State from 2012-15, recording 330 total tackles (124 solo, 206 assisted), 27.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, ten pass knockdowns, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. As a senior, Sankey earned First-Team All-Big Sky honours.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.