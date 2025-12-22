Building the Trenches: Sanders Extends with Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Caleb Sanders to a contract extension.

Sanders (6'1-287) returns to the Roughriders for 2026, after appearing in 30 games over three seasons and tallying 26 defensive tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 25-year-old defensive tackle has been a disruptive presence along the team's defensive line, earning a career high in defensive tackles (13) in 2025, including one tackle for loss, along with one special teams tackle and two sacks in 16 games played. In Week 3, he was graded the Top Defensive Player in the CFL, by Pro Football Focus for his performance against the Toronto Argonauts. Sanders also suited up for the West Final and 2025 Grey Cup, where he registered two tackles and a pass knockdown.

Sanders began his pro career when he attended rookie camp with the New York Giants following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent 2023 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles and played in one preseason game, logging three tackles.

The Iowa native played five collegiate seasons (2018-22) at South Dakota State University. In 66 games, the former Jackrabbit recorded 137 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, two pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. In the 2022 season, Sanders was named a team captain and earned Associated Press FCS All-America First-Team honours while helping the Jackrabbits win the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Football Championship. He earned First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours in 2022 and 2020 and was named to the Second Team in 2021.







