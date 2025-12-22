Elks Announce Seven

Published on December 22, 2025

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have announced the signings of American quarterback Zach Zebrowski, American wide receivers Justin McGriff, JJ Jones, and Justin Lockhart - along with National wide receivers Kolby Hurford and Jackson Tachinski, and National offensive lineman Domenico Piazza.

Hurford (5-11, 195) rejoins the Elks after being selected by the team in the seventh round (58 overall) in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta. The wideout hauled in two receptions for 19 yards in two preseason games, before being released to finish his final U SPORTS season with the Golden Bears.

In 42 career games for the Golden Bears (2021-2025), Hurford hauled in 127 receptions for 1,850 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Piazza (6-2, 298) is the second member of the Elks 2025 CFL Draft class to be re-signed by the team after spending time with the Green and Gold in last year's training camp. The fifth-round selection (40th overall) returned to McGill University for his fifth and final season with the Red Birds.

The 2025 Second-Team All-Canadian started in all 40 regular season games over his five seasons at McGill, including starts at left tackle, centre, and left guard.

Tachinski (6-4, 215) returns to Edmonton after spending 2025 Training Camp with the Club. The 24-year-old has played multiple positions over the course of his career, starring a quarterback with the University of Manitoba for parts of six seasons and converting to a wide receiver with the Elks.

As a member of the Bisons, Tachinski has suited up for 43 games and passed for 6,190 yards and 36 touchdowns. The Winnipeg native has also added 1,867 and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Zebrowski (6-2, 208) returns to the Green and Gold after spending the final two months of the 2025 CFL season on the Elks practice roster.

The 24-year-old had a prolific collegiate career at the University of Central Missouri. A two-year starter for the Mules, Zebrowski registered incredible passing numbers, completing 789 of 1,155 passes for 9,881 yards and 101 touchdowns in just 25 games. In 2023, the pivot led Central Missouri to an 11-2 record while passing for 5,157 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Zebrowski averaged over 395 passing yards per game in his two seasons with the Mules, and was awarded the Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy) in both 2023 and 2024.

McGriff (6-6, 215) rejoins the Elks after joining the club in October of last season. As a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024, the lengthy wideout made a mark in a preseason game against the Toronto Argonauts - hauling in four receptions for 58 yards. McGriff would unfortunately miss the entire season due to an ACL injury suffered later in camp.

Collegiately, McGriff played three seasons at Utah State (2020-2022). In 33 games with the Aggies, McGriff hauled in 80 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jones (6-2, 210) also returns to Edmonton after spending a brief period on the team's practice roster last season. The University of North Carolina product played four seasons for the Tar Heels (2021-2024) where he suited up for 47 games, hauling in 110 receptions for 1,794 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jones also spent some time as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.

Lockhart (6-2, 200) joins the Green and Gold after six seasons of playing at the collegiate level - three years at Nevada (2019-2021) and three years at San Jose State (2022-2025). In 51 college games, Lockhart recorded 156 receptions for 2,305 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. In his final season at San Jose State, the Los Angeles, California product hauled in a career best 53 receptions for 983 yards and five touchdowns - while leading the Mountain West Conference with 18.5 yards per reception.

Lockhart would impress at his San Jose State pro day with a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash time, leading to him signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joseph (6-2, 209) adds more size to the Elks defensive backs room, listed at six-foot-two and over 200 lbs. The defender played three seasons of college ball, beginning his career at South Connecticut State (2022) before finishing his career with Emporia State University (2023-2024). With the Emporia Hornets, Joseph suited up for 23 games and amassed 117 total tackles, six interceptions, 28 passes defended, and 8.5 tackles-for-loss - and in 2023 he was named Second Team All-MIAA.

Joseph spent time with the Carolina Panthers last season after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.







