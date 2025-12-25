Elks Extend Defensive Back JJ Ross

Published on December 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have extended American defensive back JJ Ross through the 2027 season, the club announced Wednesday.

Ross (6'3, 195) continues his career in the Green and Gold after a 2025 season that saw the rookie garner a reputation as one of the CFL's up-and-coming shutdown corners.

The 24-year-old began last season on the Elks practice roster, before being elevated to a starting role in Week 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ross started all 13 games remaining for the Green and Gold, registering 52 defensive tackles, a team-leading three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The rookie defender came on late in the season, forcing five turnovers in his final six contests and recording all seven of his pass knockdowns over that stretch.

Originally joining the Elks in July of 2024, Ross spent some time last season on the club's practice roster and made his CFL debut on Aug. 25 in a Week 12 contest against Montreal.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Ross played collegiately at the University of Western Illinois where he was named a Second Team Preseason All-MVFC by Phil Steele in 2023 and was the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee.







