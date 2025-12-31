Boatmen Re-Sign LB Darkangelo, WR Ungerer III; Extend WR Herslow

Published on December 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has re-signed LB Isaac Darkangelo, WR David Ungerer III, and extended WR Jake Herslow. The team also announced the signings of OL Gavin Coakes and WR Tyler Kahmann.

Darkangelo, 6'1"/230lbs, played all 18 games for the Boatmen in 2025, registering career highs in defensive tackles with 60, special teams tackles with 22, two sacks, and four forced fumbles. The Michigan native's 22 special teams takedowns were good for fourth-best across the CFL. Darkangelo played eight games in his debut 2024 season, tallying 35 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and one forced fumble, helping the Double Blue capture the Grey Cup. The University of Illinois alum spent time with the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, and Michigan Panthers (UFL) between 2023 and 2024.

Ungerer III, 5'9"/171lbs, had a career year in 2025, hauling in 53 receptions for 653 yards and two majors across 18 games. The six-year CFL veteran joined the Argos in 2023 after three seasons in Hamilton. The former University of Idaho Vandal's career took off after joining the Argonauts; over 48 games for the Boatmen, Ungerer has tallied 126 catches for 1,657 yards and four touchdowns compared to 33-452-2 in 38 games for Hamilton. For his career, the 2024 Grey Cup champion has amassed 159 catches, 2,113 yards, and eight scores in 86 games.

Herslow, 6'0"/185lbs, burst onto the scene in 2025 with 59 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, all while hurdling defenders. Herslow had a seven-game stretch last season that saw the receiver catch 41 passes for 574 yards and nine touchdowns. The former University of Houston Cougar signed with Toronto in June of 2024, where he spent most of the season on the practice roster before playing in the team's final game of the season, where he caught his first career touchdown.

Coakes, 6'4"/315lbs, was drafted by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2025 CFL Draft but returned to school for his fifth year at the University of British Columbia. The Winnipeg native was a stalwart on the offensive line for the Thunderbirds over 42 career games and helped the team reach the Vanier Cup in 2023. Coakes played in the 2024 East-West Bowl.

Kahmann, 6'3"/206lbs, signed with the Argos in September and spent the rest of the season on the practice squad. The Kansas native spent time with the Indianapolis Colts before coming to Toronto. The Emporia State alum (2019-2024) caught 282 passes for 3,686 yards and 54 touchdowns and holds virtually every school career, single-season, and single-game receiving record.







Canadian Football League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.