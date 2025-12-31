Blue Bombers Add Five to Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American wide receiver Jahmal Banks, American defensive back Cam McCutcheon, American offensive lineman Joe More, American offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury and American wide receiver Gerald Monroe.

Banks (6-4, 220, Nebraska; born: October 2, 2001, in Washington, D.C.) signs with the Bombers after a stint in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, and a five-year collegiate career with Nebraska (2024), and Wake Forest (2020-2023).

Banks went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed with the Baltimore Ravens in May 2025. He attended camp later in the year, and appeared in all three preseason games, recording one reception for six yards.

At Nebraska, Banks started 10 of 13 games and posted 44 receptions for 587 yards and three touchdowns.

In his four years with Wake Forest, he recorded 107 receptions for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2022, Banks had a breakout season with 42 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdown catches, earning All-ACC honourable mention honours.

McCutcheon (6-1, 204, Western Carolina; born: April 3, 2000, in Seneca, SC.) signs with the Bombers after NFL stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers, and a five-year collegiate career with Western Carolina (2021-2022), and Gardner-Webb (2018-2020).

McCutcheon signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, spending time on the team's roster and practice squad during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2025 and participated in training camp but was placed on injured reserve prior to release.

McCutcheon transferred to Western Carolina University ahead of the 2021 season, where he appeared in 22 games with 21 starts at cornerback, finishing his career with 79 tackles, 48 solo tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble with a fumble recovery.

McCutcheon began his collegiate career with Gardner-Webb University, where he recorded 87 tackles (63 solo, 24 assisted) and one interception in 25 games (14 starts).

More (6-5, 311, Arkansas; born: June 28, 1999, in Franklin, TN.) joins the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career with Arkansas (2024), Syracuse (2023), and Richmond University (2018-2022).

More completed his collegiate career with Arkansas, where he saw action in 13 games, including the Liberty Bowl. His 2023 season saw him appear in three games with Syracuse.

More began his college career at Richmond University where he started 36 games, primarily at right tackle. In 2022 he started all 12 games and was named Third Team All-CAA while helping the team's offense rank among the highest in the Colonial Athletic Association in total yards and scoring.

Elsbury (6-6, 333, Iowa; born: July 14, 2001, in Byron, IL.) returns to the Bombers after spending time on the practice roster during the 2025 CFL season.

Before the Bombers, Elsbury attended the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp in 2025 after being unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Elsbury played five seasons at Iowa (2020-2024), appearing at guard for 48 games, starting in seven. In 2024, Iowa averaged 27.69 points per game, scored 43 touchdowns, allowed just 17 sacks, finished the season 8-5, and earned a berth in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Monroe (5-10, 185, Graceland; born: May 5, 2002, in Glenn Heights, TX.) signs with the Bombers after four seasons with Graceland University (2022-2025).

At Graceland, Monroe recorded 249 catches for 4,297 yards and 58 touchdowns and completed three passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. On special teams he returned seven kicks for 142 yards and seven punts for 38 yards.

In eight games during the 2024 season, Monroe recorded 84 receptions for 1,562 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also added two rushing attempts for 38 yards, a 23-yard kick return, three punt returns for 14 yards, and five tackles (all solo). He ended the season with First Team AFCA NAIA All-American honours, First Team All-Heart North recognition, and the Heart North Offensive Player of the Year award.







