Alouettes Add DT Hawthorne
Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Wednesday:
Player added to the roster:
Decarius Hawthorne (A), DT, South Florida
