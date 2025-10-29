Alouettes Add DT Hawthorne
CFL Montreal Alouettes

Alouettes Add DT Hawthorne

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release


Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Wednesday:

Player added to the roster:

Decarius Hawthorne (A), DT, South Florida

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from October 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central