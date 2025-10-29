Alouettes Add DT Hawthorne

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transaction on Wednesday:

Player added to the roster:

Decarius Hawthorne (A), DT, South Florida







Canadian Football League Stories from October 29, 2025

Alouettes Add DT Hawthorne - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.