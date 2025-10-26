Alouettes to Face the Blue Bombers in the East Division Semifinal

Published on October 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1 (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 98.5 FM, TSN 690). The game time has been changed due to the Major League Baseball (MLB) playoffs.

The games have been moved up by one hour to allow fans to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays, who have reached the World Series for the first time in 32 years. If necessary, Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for November 1 at 8 p.m. (ET). The kickoff times for the division semifinals will be moved up regardless of the World Series schedule.

Jason Maas's squad (10-8-0) finished second in the East Division. The winner of this matchup will advance to the East Final to face the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Sat. Nov. 8.

As for the Blue Bombers (10-8-0), they finished fourth in the West Division and are crossing over to compete in the East for the playoffs.

PixMob will bring its immersive NOVA Mini technology to the event, featuring 1,500 light-up devices installed throughout Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

This activation will transform the game atmosphere into a true interactive show, with a light performance synchronized to the on-field action.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 26, 2025

Alouettes to Face the Blue Bombers in the East Division Semifinal - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.