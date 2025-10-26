Semi-Final Saturday Heads to Montreal and BC

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League's (CFL) Division Semi-Final matchups are set, following the conclusion of the regular season.

Eastern Semi-Final: November 1 at 2 p.m. ET | WPG at MTL

Western Semi-Final: November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET | CGY at BC

The scheduled kickoffs have been shifted one hour earlier to allow fans to cheer on their favourite CFL teams and "Canada's team" on the diamond - the Toronto Blue Jays, who have advanced to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled for November 1 with an 8 p.m. ET start. The earlier kickoffs will proceed, regardless of the status of the World Series.

The Division Finals will be played on Saturday, November 8, in Hamilton, with kickoff at 3 p.m. ET, and in Saskatchewan at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The competing teams manage media accreditation during the 112th Grey Cup Playoffs. Participation may be subject to CFL approval.

POSTSEASON RECORDS - GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

Montreal | 40-37 (.519)

Hamilton | 46-49-1 (.484)

Winnipeg | 68-52-2 (.566)

Saskatchewan | 45-54-2 (.455)

Calgary | 48-50-2 (.490)

BC | 23-36 (.390)

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes

Percival Molson Stadium

Saturday, November 1 at 2 p.m. ET

Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, CTV, RDS

US/International broadcast: CFL+

Purchase tickets

Montreal is hosting a playoff game for the fourth consecutive season

The two teams have met in the playoffs twice before (2000, 2007), with each team winning once.

Montreal owns a 28-11 (.718) home playoff record

Winnipeg has made the playoffs for nine straight seasons. The team last played a road playoff game in 2019. The Blue Bombers are 24-33 (.421) as the visiting team in the postseason.

The Blue Bombers have never been a crossover team.

Winnipeg swept the season series:

Week 12 | WPG 26 - MTL 13

Week 21 | MTL 10 - WPG 19

Head coaches' playoff records: Mike O'Shea (7-3) and Jason Maas (5-4)

Zach Collaros will make his ninth playoff start (7-1), while Davis Alexander will make his first

Season series standouts:

MTL: Darnell Sankey collected 15 defensive tackles

WPG: in Week 12, Brady Oliveira had 16 carries for 137 yards and one major, finishing 9-of-9 receiving for 73 yards

WPG: Tony Jones had 11 defensive tackles and one interception

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place

Saturday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS

US/International broadcast: CFL+

Purchase tickets

The Lions have reached the playoffs for the fourth straight season; they will host their first playoff game since 2023.

The two teams have met in the playoffs on 15 occasions since 1964, most recently in 2022. Calgary is 10-5.

BC will play in its 22nd home playoff game (12-9 - .571)

The Stampeders are 13-29-2 (.318) as the visiting team in the postseason

BC swept the season series:

Week 16 | BC 52 - CGY 23

Week 18 | CGY 24 - BC 38

Head coaches' playoff records: Dave Dickenson (3-4) and Buck Pierce (0-0)

Vernon Adams Jr. is 1-3 as a starter in the playoffs, while Nathan Rourke is 1-1

Season series standouts:

BC: Rourke passed for 745 yards and six TDs on 80.3 per cent passing, while adding three rushing majors

BC: Keon Hatcher Sr. registered 15 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns

CGY: Dedrick Mills accumulated 226 yards from scrimmage on 32 touches







