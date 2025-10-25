Als in Winnipeg Saturday

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 25 (RDS, TSN, CTV, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

Jason Maas' squad (10-7-0) have won their last five games and are aiming to finish first in the East Division.

The Race for First Place Continues

To finish first, the Alouettes must win (or tie) their game and hope for a home loss by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Ottawa on Friday night.

Davis Alexander Now 11-0

Davis Alexander continues to extend the CFL record for the most consecutive wins to start a career. He's now at 11- and counting.

Team Records Watch

Kicker Jose Maltos-Diaz, the Alouettes' global player, is just one field goal shy of the team record for most in a single season, with 56. Last weekend in Ottawa, the Mexican kicker made four field goals, tying Damon Duval's mark of 55 set in 2009.

Canadian linebacker Tyrell Richards, who currently leads the CFL in special teams tackles (28), is three tackles away from the Alouettes' record (31) set by Hency Charles in 1998.

Des Holmes Starting on the Offensive Line

Rookie Des Holmes will start at right guard, replacing Donny Ventrelli, who suffered a lower-body injury in the last game. Holmes had already appeared in four games earlier this season when Nick Callender was injured in Week 1.

Receiver Tyler Snead is questionable for the game. American Alexander Hollins could take his place on Saturday. The 28-year-old has 163 receiving yards on eight catches this season. He notably had a 100+ yard game (132 yards) against these same Bombers last August.

TRANSACTION:

The Alouettes have released American running back Eno Benjamin (Arizona State).







