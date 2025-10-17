Als in the Nation's Capital Saturday

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18 (RDS, TSN, CTV, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

These two teams faced off last Monday in Montreal, with the home team claiming a 30-10 victory.

Jason Maas' squad (9-7-0) has won its last four games (Saskatchewan, Toronto, Calgary, and Ottawa) with the goal of finishing first in the East Division.

The Race for First Place Continues

To finish first, the Alouettes must win their final two games (in Ottawa and in Winnipeg) and hope for a Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss in their final matchup (at home against Ottawa).

Tyler Snead Hits 1,000 Yards

In the last game, receiver Tyler Snead reached the 1,000-yard mark in a single season for the first time in his career.

Davis Alexander Now 10-0

Davis Alexander continues to extend the CFL record for most consecutive wins to start a career. He is now at ten straight victories, and the streak continues...

Jose Maltos Diaz

Alouettes kicker Jose Maltos Diaz now has 51 field goals, which is four shy of the team record held by Damon Duval, who made 55 in 2009. In the last game against Ottawa, the Mexican kicker went five-for-five.

Roster Changes

Linebacker Bubba Bolden will play his first career CFL game. Acquired last September, the former Miami Hurricane spent time in the NFL with Seattle, Cleveland, and Minnesota. American linebacker Caleb Johnson will be coming out of the lineup.







