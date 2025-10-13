Als Host RedBlacks on Thanksgiving Monday

Published on October 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal, October 13, 2025 -The Montreal Alouettes will host the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CFL+, CBSSN, 985fm, TSN 690) for the annual Thanksgiving game.

Jason Maas' squad (8-7-0) has won its last three games (Saskatchewan, Toronto and Calgary) and are looking to catch up to Hamilton for first place in the East Division.

The door was left wide open for them when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats dropped a home decision to the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon. For the Alouettes to finish first, they need to win their final three games (home to Ottawa, away in Ottawa, away in Winnipeg) and they need the Ticats to lose their final game (home to Ottawa).

Tyler Snead closing in on milestone

Snead is closing in on his first career 1,000-yard season. The 25-year-old needs just 20 yards to reach that mark.

Davis Alexander looks to go 10-0

Alexander set the CFL record for most consecutive wins to begin a career, with nine. He'll look to extend that record down the stretch.

Lineup changes:

The Als will only be making a couple of changes going into this game on Monday.

2025 second-rounder Nate Beauchemin will return to the lineup after suffering an upper-body injury in Calgary back on July 24. The former Calgary Dino, who can play weak-side linebacker and safety will take Riley MacLeod's spot.

American linebacker Caleb Johnson will make his CFL debut. He'll enter the lineup for defensive end M.J. Sherman.

The bye week did some good for Canadian linebacker Tyrell Richards, who appeared to suffer an injury in the Calgary game. Richards is first in the CFL in special teams tackles, with 25. He'll be able to take on Ottawa on Monday.

Kick returner James Letcher Jr. will miss a second consecutive game due to injury. He was seen performing individual drills at practice throughout the week, but he obviously isn't healthy enough to play right now.

Expect Tyson Philpot and Snead to handle the return duties.

Honouring Legends:

The Alouettes will be honouring a pair of legends at halftime, as centre Bryan Chiu and receiver Jeremaine Copeland will take centre stage. Both players were inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame this fall.

Quick stats:

During this three-game winning streak, the Alouettes offence is nine-for-10 in the red zone. More touchdowns and less field goals are always a recipe for success.

Jason Maas' team has taken just 34, 41, 64 penalties in each of the last three outings against the Roughriders, Argonauts and Stampeders. Just to put that number in perspective, that's 139 yards in penalties over three games, while the Stamps took 123 yards in penalties in a -single game against the Als two weeks ago.

Receiver Charleston Rambo has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Tyrice Beverette has 23 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his last three outings.

Purolator Tackle Hunger

The Alouettes encourage fans to bring non-perishable food items, and make cash donations HERE for people in need in our community as part of the 21st edition of the Purolator Tackle Hunger game day food drive

Starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, Purolator's volunteers will help collect donations and containers will be available at the pre-game tailgate. Healthy staples such as canned fish, lentils, rice and chickpeas are welcomed items.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.