Thanksgiving Game Is Sold Out

Published on October 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play in front of a sold-out crowd when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 13 at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium for the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

This matchup is crucial for Jason Maas' squad as they aim to catch up to Hamilton, who currently leading the East Division. Montreal is hoping to secure a first-round playoff bye.

This is the final regular season game of the 2025 campaign. The Als will play their final two games on the road beginning next Saturday, October 18 in Ottawa and a week later in Winnipeg.

The Alouettes will play a playoff game at home, with more details to come in the coming weeks. It will be either the East Final on November 8 or the East Semi-Final on November 1.







