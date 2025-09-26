Back Home against the Stampeders

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are back home after two games on the road. The Calgary Stampeders will be the visitors on Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

Jason Maas' squad (7-7-0) has won its last two games (Saskatchewan, Toronto) and are looking to catch up to Hamilton for first place in the East Division.

Starting quarterback Davis Alexander will return for this game. Alexander has been out since July 17 due to a hamstring injury. He holds an 8-0-0 record as a starter.

The Alouettes will make several changes for this matchup. In addition to the return of Davis Alexander, the team will also welcome back Cole Spieker, Dionte Ruffin, Ciante Evans, and Arthur Hamlin. Rookie M.J. Sherman will also get an opportunity to contribute on defense. Canadians Cyrille Hogan-Saindon and Riley MacLeod will also be back in the lineup.

The fifth overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Tiger Shanks, will make his professional debut as a starter. The 23-year-old took reps at right tackle this week. He will replace American Jamar McGloster.







