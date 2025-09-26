112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 17
September 26, 2025
TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
TOR LOSS or HAM WIN = HAM clinches playoff berth and home playoff date
MTL LOSS and HAM WIN = HAM claims division title; will host Eastern Final at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 3 p.m. ET
WEST DIVISION
CGY WIN and TOR LOSS and EDM LOSS = CGY clinches playoff berth
BC LOSS and SSK WIN = SSK secures a home playoff date
PLAYOFF PICTURE
In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.
WEEK 17 SCHEDULE
Fri., Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET | CGY at MTL
Fri., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET | TOR at BC
Sat., Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. ET | HAM at WPG
Sat., Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. ET | SSK at EDM
