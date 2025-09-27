British Columbia's Team: Lions to Call Kelowna Home for Start of 2026 Regular Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - As Vancouver prepares to welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the BC Lions have some exciting news to share for the Club's 72nd season.

The Club announced on Friday that Touchdown Kelowna brings us to the Apple Bowl for our first two home games of the 2026 regular season.

With an increased capacity of 17,500 seats, fans can expect a vibrant and intimate game experience. The opponents and dates for Touchdown Kelowna will be determined upon the release of the 2026 CFL schedule.

"The Lions are truly British Columbia's team. It's an exciting time for our franchise to bring two games to Kelowna for our great fans in the Okanagan," said Duane Vienneau, president of the Lions.

"The World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime event for Vancouver. Looking at all options, Touchdown Kelowna is the perfect fit. The Okanagan is home to a very passionate segment of the Lions fanbase, which makes us thrilled for the opportunity to bring two games to the region."

"We are thrilled to welcome the BC Lions to Kelowna for two games next season," said Mayor Tom Dyas.

"There is a passionate community of local football and Lions fans here in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan. As a world-class event-hosting city, Kelowna is ready to welcome the energy of Canadian football with Kelowna's renowned hospitality. We're excited for the events that will surround these games for a celebration of Canadian football that will have a positive impact on the economic prosperity and vibrancy of our community."

Following the success of 2024 and a sellout of over 6,000 fans within 12 minutes of the public sale opening, the Lions are also excited to return to Langford and Starlight Stadium for our home pre-season game in May.

"The success of Touchdown Pacific in 2024 and Lions in Langford last May further manifests the excellent passion of our fans on Vancouver Island. We look forward to once again playing our first live game action at Starlight Stadium," said Vienneau.

Adds City of Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson: "We're thrilled to welcome the BC Lions back to Langford for another exciting pre-season game next May. Their return is a testament to the passion our community has for football and the incredible atmosphere Starlight Stadium brings to the sport. The City is proud of our partnership with the BC Lions and we look forward to another unforgettable experience for fans, families and athletes."

For the 16th consecutive season, it all begins in Kamloops for Training Camp at Hillside Stadium, giving the organization three solid regions to call on before our return to downtown Vancouver later in the summer.

For the 16th consecutive season, it all begins in Kamloops for Training Camp at Hillside Stadium, giving the organization three solid regions to call on before our return to downtown Vancouver later in the summer.







