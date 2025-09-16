Alouettes Sign Tyler Snead Through 2027

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that American receiver Tyler Snead has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2027.

Snead (5'7", 174 lbs.) is among the CFL leaders with 789 receiving yards on 62 catches this season. He has also scored three touchdowns.

The former East Carolina University Pirate is in his third season with the Alouettes. He won the Grey Cup in his rookie season, posting 788 yards on 56 receptions in 2023.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native attended training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

"Tyler has been our leader this year at receiver," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "He has shown consistency and has always been able to adapt, no matter who was throwing him the ball. We're happy that his journey will continue with us."

Alouettes add a running back to practice roster

The Montreal Alouettes also announced the signing of American running back Tiyon Evans. The 24-year-old took part in the Calgary Stampeders' most recent training camp. He also participated in the Carolina Panthers' training camp in 2023 and played four games with the Houston Roughnecks of the United Football League in 2024.







