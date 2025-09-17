Stamps Host Lions in Friday-Night Clash

The Calgary Stampeders return to action after a bye week to play host to the BC Lions in Week 16 Canadian Football League action at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. MDT.

It's the first regular-season meeting in 2025 for the West Division rivals, who will also face each other in Vancouver on Oct. 4.

It's also Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first game against his former team since being acquired by the Stampeders in an off-season trade with the Leos. Adams threw for 9,202 yards and 53 touchdowns in 44 games for the Lions from 2022-24.

The Stampeders (8-4) enter Week 16 as the second-place team in the West while the Lions (6-7) are tied with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for third spot.

It's a proverbial matchup of the immovable object against the irresistible force as the Stamps have allowed a league-low 245 points so far this season while the Lions are the highest-scoring team in the West with 378 points.

Two of the CFL's top running backs go head-to-head on Friday as BC's James Butler leads with the league with 989 rushing yards while Calgary's Dedrick Mills, who has played one fewer game, has 882 yards.

Three of the CFL's top quarterback-chasers will be on display as Mathieu Betts of the Lions is tied for the league lead with eight sacks while Clarence Hicks and Jaylon Hutchings of the Stamps are one behind with seven sacks apiece.

Calgary is looking to get back on track after seeing its three-game winning streak come to an end with a 31-19 loss in Edmonton prior to the bye. The Lions are coming off a 38-27 home-field victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Calgary and BC met three times in 2024 with the home team winning on each occasion. The Stamps were 25-24 winners at McMahon Stadium and lost 26-17 and 32-15 in two visits to BC Place.

The Stampeders are 5-2 at home so far this season and are 6-1 against West Division opponents. The Lions are 3-4 on the road and 2-4 against the West.

Indigenous celebration

As part of the Stampeders' annual Indigenous celebration, nearly 1,000 tickets have been distributed to Indigenous communities and performance groups. In addition, the Stampeders players will once again be displaying a specially designed logo on their helmets.

Designed by Jacob Alexis, Richard Running Rabbit and Siksika Health Services CEO Dr. Tyler White, the basic concept for the special logo emulates the Contemporary Plains Style Traditional Art.

Dalayna Blackhorse will perform the Canadian anthem in the Blackfoot language and a group of Indigenous Ambassadors will take part in the coin toss. Ethan Dodginghorse will be making in-stadium announcements in the Tsuut'ina language alongside regular public-address announcer Mike Mahoney.

The N.D.N Family will be performing at halftime as well as Indigenous drummers and dancers.

Post-game drone show

Weather permitting, fans who remain in their seats after the conclusion of the game will be treated to a drone show.

Welcome back, Glenn Love

Former Stampeders linebacker Glenn Love will be a special guest at Friday's game.

A member of the Stamps' 2014 Grey Cup-championship team, Love was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) last year and has started the Love Life ALS Foundation to help others who are battling the ailment, as well as providing support for families.

Love will be available to members of the media at approximately 11 a.m. during Thursday's walkthrough practice at McMahon Stadium.

East Fan Zone

The East Fan Zone will be active from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will include:

Indigenous drummers and dance performances Face painting DJ Stampeders player autographs And more

The Coors Light Chill Zone will also be operating two hours before kickoff with a $5 menu.







