A New Era for the CFL and Purolator Tackle Hunger

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Purolator are building upon a successful 22-year partnership by uniting like never before to champion food security.

The evolution of the partnership will see increased support from all nine CFL teams, while opening new opportunities for innovative initiatives that best suit each region's unique priorities and needs. This year, Purolator Tackle Hunger becomes the Official Food Drive of the CFL, while introducing an Ambassador Program, which will elevate select players to work more closely with Purolator. The renewed partnership will also include community and amateur football Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag food drives, more collections of food donations at stadiums, Stuff-a-Truck campaigns at local grocery stores and more.

"For over two decades, it's been incredible to see our CFL family and Purolator come together in support of such an important cause," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "Food insecurity affects far too many Canadians, and everyone - fans, players, teams and, of course, our friends at TSN and RDS - has truly leaned in, but there's more to be done. We'll continue working with Purolator to explore new avenues to deepen our impact."

The renewed partnership comes at a time when food insecurity is affecting more Canadians than ever before. The latest Food Banks Canada's HungerCount report indicates that in March 2024, there were over two million visits to food banks in Canada - the highest number in history - representing a six per cent jump compared to March of the previous year, and a 90 per cent increase compared to 2019. Of those food bank clients, 33 per cent were children, representing nearly 700,000 visits.

"As food insecurity rises at an alarming rate, we're proud to strengthen our partnership with the CFL to continue delivering more for those in need," said John Ferguson, CEO and President, Purolator. "For 22 years, Purolator and the CFL have tackled hunger as a team, and now we're ready to keep rushing forward. Together, we can ensure food banks are stocked, Canadians can feed their families, and that we bring awareness to the growing hunger crisis."

The fan-favourite Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Day Food Drive, where fans are invited to bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations in support of local food banks, returns with a more focused and concerted effort. Since its inception in 2003, Purolator Tackle Hunger has delivered more than 25 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks, with last year raising 2.4 million pounds alone.

