Elks Bring in Two Defenders

Published on September 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American linebacker Xander Mueller and American defensive lineman Gavin Meyer. In addition, American defensive lineman Eli Mostaert has been released, the club announced Tuesday.

Mueller (6-3, 235) joins Edmonton after spending the past four seasons with Northwestern University. In 45 games with the Wildcats, the linebacker racked up 273 total tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, six interceptions, and 14 passes defended. He was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team as a junior in 2023, and was an Honorable Mention in an injury shortened 2024.

Mueller was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice roster in August of 2025.

Meyer (6-3, 290) joins the Green and Gold defensive line group after five seasons of NCAA Division I football. He began his college career playing four seasons with the University of Wyoming where he suited up for 32 games and recorded 67 total tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and four sacks. Meyer would join the University of Southern California in 2024, where he played in 13 games for the Trojans. The defender registered 32 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and one sack in his lone season with USC.







