Elks Release Defensive Back Gavin Holmes

Published on October 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive back Gavin Holmes, the Club announced Tuesday.

Holmes had originally been signed by the club on Oct. 6, spending the previous two games on the club's practice roster.

The Elks will wrap up their 2025 season on Friday, Oct. 24 in a West Division matchup against the Calgary Stampeders at Play Alberta Field.







