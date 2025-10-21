CFL Honour Roll: Week 20 - Rourke Earns Player of the Week

TORONTO - Nathan Rourke, Levi Bell and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' offensive line have made the grade for Week 20 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 20: OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | EDM 24 - BC 37

PFF Player Grade: 91.0

21-of-32 passing (65.6 per cent) for 338 yards (11th 300+ yard game this season) and one touchdown

Four 30+ yard completions; leads the league with 37

82 rushing yards on three attempts, including a 70-yard TD; leads all QBs in rushing yards (559) and 20+ yard rushes (seven)

Fourth CFL Player of the Week Honour (Weeks 1, 11 and 16), and Player of the Month in September

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 20: DEFENCE

DL | Levi Bell | BC Lions | EDM 24 - BC 37

PFF Player Grade: 90.0

44 total defensive snaps

One defensive tackle and his first career sack, resulting in a loss of four yards

83.7 Grade on 30 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 20: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | SSK 16 - WPG 17

PFF unit grade: 74.6

Top-3 performers:

Stanley Bryant | 74.7

Chris Kolankowski | 72.8

Kendall Randolph | 71.4

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 20

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC | 91.0

RB | Dedrick Mills | Calgary | 87.7

REC | Jalen Philpot | Calgary | 79.9

OL | Stanley Bryant | Winnipeg | 74.7

DL | Levi Bell | BC | 90.0

LB | Jaiden Woodbey | Winnipeg | 87.5

DB | DaMarcus Fields | Saskatchewan | 79.8

RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 88.6

K/P | Jake Julien | Edmonton | 75.1

ST | Bubba Bolden | Montreal | 90.8

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg

93.4 | W15 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal

93.4 | W16 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton

92.6 | W14 | RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton

92.2 | W15 | REC | Tyson Philpot | Montreal

91.7 | W18 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton

91.6 | W13 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan







