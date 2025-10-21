Presidents' Ring Goes to Derrick Moncrief
Published on October 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Defensive back Derrick Moncrief is the 2025 recipient of the Calgary Stampeders' Presidents' Ring award.
The Presidents' Ring has been presented annually since 1967 to the Stampeders player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field as voted by the players. Candidates are judged on their in-game contributions, leadership, inspiration and motivational skills.
"The players have made an excellent selection with Derrick and I congratulate him for this well-deserved honour," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil, who was a two-time winner of the Presidents' Ring during his playing career. "Upon his arrival, he quickly established himself as one of our leaders and his performance on and off the field has played an instrumental role in the team's improvement in 2025."
"First off I want to thank God for winning this prestigious award," said Moncrief. "Without Him, I wouldn't be here to display my gifts. Secondly, a major shoutout to my teammates who voted for me.
"When I think about being a servant on and off the field, it's all about inspiring, uplifting and encouraging those around me to help them become a better version of themselves."
In his first year with the Red and White and his eighth in the CFL, Moncrief emerged as a locker-room leader and has been a valuable contributor on the field with 63 tackles including a league-leading 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions including a pick-six, six knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 17 starts at the SAM position.
Moncrief has also been active in the Calgary community. He helped coach a Sport Calgary/Calgary Stampeder football camp for new Canadians and supported the PinkPower game, which promotes awareness for women's cancers.
Recent Presidents' Ring recipients
2025 - Derrick Moncrief
2024 - Reggie Begelton
2023 - Derek Wiggan
2022 - Derek Wiggan
2021 - Jamar Wall
2019 - Brandon Smith
2018 - Micah Johnson
2017 - Joshua Bell
2016 - Deron Mayo
2015 - Rob Cote
2014 - Corey Mace
2013 - Rob Cote
2012 - Keon Raymond
2011 - Keon Raymond
2010 - Rob Lazeo
Images from this story
|
Calgary Stampeders defensive back Derrick Moncrief
Canadian Football League Stories from October 21, 2025
- Elks Release Defensive Back Gavin Holmes - Edmonton Elks
- Presidents' Ring Goes to Derrick Moncrief - Calgary Stampeders
- From the Field to the Spotlight: CFL Awards Heading to Winnipeg - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.