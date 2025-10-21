Presidents' Ring Goes to Derrick Moncrief

Calgary Stampeders defensive back Derrick Moncrief

Defensive back Derrick Moncrief is the 2025 recipient of the Calgary Stampeders' Presidents' Ring award.

The Presidents' Ring has been presented annually since 1967 to the Stampeders player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field as voted by the players. Candidates are judged on their in-game contributions, leadership, inspiration and motivational skills.

"The players have made an excellent selection with Derrick and I congratulate him for this well-deserved honour," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil, who was a two-time winner of the Presidents' Ring during his playing career. "Upon his arrival, he quickly established himself as one of our leaders and his performance on and off the field has played an instrumental role in the team's improvement in 2025."

"First off I want to thank God for winning this prestigious award," said Moncrief. "Without Him, I wouldn't be here to display my gifts. Secondly, a major shoutout to my teammates who voted for me.

"When I think about being a servant on and off the field, it's all about inspiring, uplifting and encouraging those around me to help them become a better version of themselves."

In his first year with the Red and White and his eighth in the CFL, Moncrief emerged as a locker-room leader and has been a valuable contributor on the field with 63 tackles including a league-leading 10 tackles for loss, two interceptions including a pick-six, six knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 17 starts at the SAM position.

Moncrief has also been active in the Calgary community. He helped coach a Sport Calgary/Calgary Stampeder football camp for new Canadians and supported the PinkPower game, which promotes awareness for women's cancers.

Recent Presidents' Ring recipients

2025 - Derrick Moncrief

2024 - Reggie Begelton

2023 - Derek Wiggan

2022 - Derek Wiggan

2021 - Jamar Wall

2019 - Brandon Smith

2018 - Micah Johnson

2017 - Joshua Bell

2016 - Deron Mayo

2015 - Rob Cote

2014 - Corey Mace

2013 - Rob Cote

2012 - Keon Raymond

2011 - Keon Raymond

2010 - Rob Lazeo

