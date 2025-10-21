Hamilton Tiger-Cats Set to Clinch East Division Title Friday

HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats can clinch the top spot in the CFL East Division and earn a direct berth to the Eastern Final with a win in their final regular season game this Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. ET in Hamilton.

A victory would allow Hamilton to secure a bye week, bypass the Division Semi-Final, and host the Eastern Final on home turf on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. ET. The winner of that game will advance to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. ET.

Friday's game will be the team's Fandemonium Game, a season-ending fan celebration with prizes, giveaways, and non-stop excitement from kickoff to the final whistle. At the same time, fans won't have to choose between the Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Blue Jays, as coverage of game one of the World Series will be available throughout the stadium.

Fans can still purchase tickets to Friday's regular season finale here and to the team's first playoff game.







