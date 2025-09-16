Big Man Broxton Collects Another Weekly Honour Roll Nod

(Vancouver) - Jarell Broxton was the highest-graded offensive lineman for week 15, as the Canadian Football League handed out its Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Tuesday morning.

Broxton (77.5 PFF Grade)- collects his third weekly Honour Roll to go along with his All-August selection on the offensive line.

The Lions' left tackle and his entire unit played a big role in engineering five straight scoring drives to start Friday's win over Ottawa, including touchdowns on the first four possessions to lift the home side to a 28-13 halftime lead.

The offensive line also allowed Nathan Rourke to throw for over 300 yards for the eighth time this season. Entering this week, Broxton has a CFL-best 81.2 PFF Grade on pass blocking snaps.

Broxton and the Lions continue preparations for a big Friday night battle at the Calgary Stampeders. MOJ and Giulio bring you all the action, beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30 pm on 730 CKNW and across the province on the Lions Audio Network.







