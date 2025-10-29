Six Lions Named to West Division All-CFL Team

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League announced today that six members of the BC Lions were named to the West Division All-CFL Team for 2025: quarterback Nathan Rourke, receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis, offensive tackle Jarell Broxton, defensive end Mathieu Betts and kicker Sean Whyte.

Rourke (1st career selection)- along with setting a new single-season Canadian passing record of 5,290 yards, the Canadian pivot led the CFL with a passer efficiency rating of 112.7.

Rourke's 564 rushing yards were number one amongst quarterbacks and eighth overall in the CFL. He also engineered 41 touchdowns (31 passing, 10 rushing) in the regular season.

Hatcher Sr. (2nd career selection)- it was a career year for the man called 'Hatch', as he led the CFL in both receptions (102) and yards (1,688), while scoring nine touchdowns.

Hatcher Sr. also eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark on six occasions.

McInnis (2nd career selection)- another vital piece to this potent offence, McInnis recorded 76 receptions for 1,256 yards across 18 games and matched his career-high total of seven touchdowns.

The Quebec native had a season-high 159 yards in an overtime victory at Hamilton on August 7, with his big play on a late 3rd and 14 keeping the Lions alive.

Broxton (1st career selection)- the club's nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Broxton helped anchor a unit that allowed a CFL-low 20 sacks.

The left tackle had a CFL-best 81.2 PFF Grade on pass blocking snaps this season.

Betts (2nd career selection)- the CFL leader with 15 sacks, Betts became the first defensive lineman in over 30 years to record nine sacks across a three-game span.

Betts added a career-high four forced fumbles to go with 42 defensive tackles, two short of his career-best from 2023.

Whyte (3rd career selection)- like red wine, Whyte keeps getting better with age. The White Rock native once again led the CFL in field goal percentage after hitting 39 of 41 attempts for a career best 95.1 mark.

Earlier this season, Whyte moved past Terry Baker into tenth place on the CFL's all-time scoring list. He will enter 2026 with 2,223 points, 14 behind Dave Cutler for ninth spot.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.