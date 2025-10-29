Hamilton Tiger-Cats Lead East Division with 11 Players Named to 2025 Divisional All-CFL Team

HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats headline the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Divisional All-CFL teams with 11 players named to the East Division roster, tied for the most selections league-wide.

The Divisional All-CFL teams were selected by the National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, local FRC members in each division, division head coaches, and fans through the All-CFL Fan Vote, powered by Genius Sports.

The 2025 All-CFL Team will be unveiled on November 5.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS - EAST DIVISION SELECTIONS

* Denotes a national player

Bo Levi Mitchell - Quarterback (5th Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2024, 2025

West Division All-CFL: 2015, 2016, 2018

Mitchell threw for 5,296 yards and 36 touchdowns across 18 starts, topping the CFL in both categories while helping Hamilton clinch a playoff berth. He recorded 11 games with 300+ passing yards and moved into 8th on the CFL's all-time passing list, surpassing Matt Dunigan. He also became the fastest quarterback in CFL history to win 100 games, accomplishing the record in his 143rd start.

Greg Bell - Running Back (1st Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2025

Bell surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in his second CFL season, posting 1,038 yards and five touchdowns on 184 carries, while adding 426 receiving yards on 62 catches. His dual-threat impact made him a key driver in Hamilton's balanced attack.

Kenny Lawler - Receiver (3rd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2025

West Division All-CFL: 2021, 2022

Lawler finished with 86 receptions for 1,443 yards and a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns, ranking among the CFL's top receivers. His 1,443 yards are the fifth-most in a single season by a Tiger-Cat.

Kiondré Smith - Receiver (1st Selection)*

East Division All-CFL: 2025

Smith earned his first Divisional All-CFL recognition after recording his first 1,000-yard season, finishing with 86 receptions for 1,126 yards and five touchdowns. He provided efficient production and emerged as a dependable piece of Hamilton's passing attack.

Brandon Revenberg - Guard (6th Selection)*

East Division All-CFL: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2025

Revenberg started all 18 games and continued to anchor Hamilton's offensive line, helping protect the league's leading passer and support a productive ground attack.

Quinton Barrow - Offensive Tackle (1st Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2025

Barrow appeared in all 18 regular-season games, starting at tackle and providing steady pass protection throughout the year. He contributed to an offensive unit that finished among the league's best in passing production.

Julian Howsare - Defensive End (2nd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2022, 2025

Howsare appeared in all 18 regular-season games, recording 43 defensive tackles, a career-best 13 sacks (2nd in the CFL), one interception, one touchdown, and two forced fumbles.

Casey Sayles - Defensive Tackle (2nd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2023, 2025

Sayles appeared in 17 regular-season games, collecting 34 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He brought consistent pressure while remaining a dependable force against the opposition.

Jamal Peters - Cornerback (3rd Selection)

East Division All-CFL: 2022, 2024, 2025

Peters played in 16 regular-season games and posted 50 defensive tackles along with six interceptions, tied for the league lead. Trusted in key coverage matchups, he continued to perform as one of the division's top shutdown corners.

DaShaun Amos - Halfback (3rd Selection)

Divisional All-CFL: 2019, 2024, 2025

Amos suited up for all 18 regular-season games, recording 45 defensive tackles and four interceptions. His versatility and experience helped stabilize Hamilton's secondary throughout the season.

Stavros Katsantonis - Safety (1st Selection)*

East Division All-CFL: 2025

Katsantonis played 17 regular-season games, recording 69 defensive tackles, three special-teams tackles, and six interceptions, tied for the league lead. He was a key playmaker in the secondary, creating turnovers and providing reliability in coverage.







