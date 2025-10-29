Hamilton Tiger-Cats Unveil Extensive Plans for Eastern Final "Blackout Game"
Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are set to host their biggest game of the year - the 2025 Eastern Final - with an iconic "Blackout Game" on Saturday, November 8 at Hamilton Stadium. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, #WearBlack, and get ready to make some noise as the Tiger-Cats look to punch their ticket to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg.
A sellout crowd will create a wave of black-and-gold Tiger-Cats energy across the stadium and throughout the city. Tiger-Cats legends Luke Tasker, Brandon Banks, Chris Van Zeyl, and other Alumni will also be on site to celebrate the Eastern Final with fans.
The day will be a massive community celebration, featuring an unforgettable blend of playoff football, a live halftime performance by The Trews, and expanded fan experiences throughout the day that will make this the must-attend event of the season for Tiger-Cats fans.
Gates will open early at 1 pm ET, giving fans a chance to take in all the pre-game excitement.
"There's nothing like playoff football in Hamilton, but this will be more than a football game," said Matt Afinec, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Hamilton Sports Group. "Our Eastern Final Blackout will be an event our entire community can rally around. We've expanded the activities and experiences throughout the day to make it truly special for our fans and for the city - a true celebration of what Hamilton football is all about."
GAME DAY HIGHLIGHTS
Pre-Game:
Fans can kick off the day early with an enhanced South Plaza experience, featuring live music, giveaways, and interactive entertainment. Festivities in the South Plaza begin at 12:30 pm ET.
The energy inside Hamilton Stadium will ramp up with a pre-game concert on the Stipley Stage by Thunderstruck, the electrifying AC/DC tribute band that will set the tone for the afternoon.
Halftime Show:
Canadian rockers The Trews will perform a can't-miss Halftime Show, bringing their signature high-energy sound to Hamilton's biggest football stage.
In-Stadium Experience:
The Eastern Final will also feature a series of special performances and tributes, including:
Blackout Rally Towels giveaway for all fans
Burlington Teen Tour Band performance
Argylls Pipes and Drums with a special Remembrance Day Tribute
Tiger-Cats Alumni of Distinction Legends
Military flyover
Expanded Eastern Final Kickoff show - airing on the stadium video board
Showtime for the Eastern Final starts at 2:30 pm ET with kickoff set for 3 pm ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on TSN.
TICKETS
Tickets for the Eastern Final are available now at ticats.ca/playoffs. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets quickly before the game sells out, arrive early, wear black, and make some noise as the Tiger-Cats battle for a trip to the 112th Grey Cup on November 16.
