Five Lions Honoured with All-CFL Selections

Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- The Canadian Football League announced today that five members of the BC Lions were named to the All-CFL Team for 2025: quarterback Nathan Rourke, receivers Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis, offensive tackle Jarell Broxton and defensive end Mathieu Betts.

Rourke (1st career selection)- the CFL's leader in passer efficiency rating (112.7), the Victoria-born pivot boasted several impressive feats in his first full season back with the Lions.

In addition to setting a new Canadian single-season record of 5,290 passing yards, Rourke's 564 rushing yards were number one amongst quarterbacks and eighth overall in the CFL. He also engineered 41 touchdowns (31 passing, 10 rushing) in the regular season.

Hatcher Sr. (2nd career selection)- 'Hatch' enjoyed the finest season of his illustrious career to date, leading the CFL in both receptions (102) and yards (1,688), while scoring nine touchdowns.

Hatcher Sr. also eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark on six occasions.

McInnis (2nd career selection)- the big target was once again a key cog in the offensive wheel, finishing with 76 receptions for 1,256 yards across 18 games and matching his career-high total of seven touchdowns.

The Quebec native had a season-high 159 yards in an overtime victory at Hamilton on August 7, with his big play on a late 3rd and 14 keeping the Lions alive.

Broxton (1st career selection)- the club's nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for a third straight season, Broxton helped anchor a unit that allowed a CFL-low 20 sacks.

Broxton and the offensive line were also instrumental in helping the Lions set a new CFL record, averaging 8.01 yards per play in the 2025 regular season. The left tackle also had a CFL-best 81.2 PFF Grade on pass blocking snaps.

Betts (2nd career selection)- the CFL leader with 15 sacks, Betts also recorded a career-high four forced fumbles to go with 42 defensive tackles across 18 games.

The Laval product also made history this season, becoming the first player in over 30 years to register nine sacks in a three-game span.







