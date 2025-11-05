Hajrullahu Earns All-CFL Honour

Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today that kicker Lirim Hajrullahu was named to the 2025 All-CFL team. This honour comes a week after being nominated as the East Division's Most Outstanding Special Teams player.

Hajrullahu had one of the best kicking seasons in Boatmen history in 2025. The six-year CFLer set a team record in week 20 when he kicked his 57th field goal through the uprights. That same kick was also his 12th field goal of at least 50 yards this season, setting a new CFL benchmark while also tying a team record for most consecutive field goals made with 18 in a row. His 208 points are the second most in team history. Hajrullahu ranks second in the CFL in field goals made and fourth in percentage (89.1). The St. Catharines native has been a division All-CFL player four times (2016, 2019, 2024, and 2025), and this marks his first All-CFL nod.







