Rourke at the Helm of 2025 All-CFL Team

TORONTO - BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is under centre for the 2025 All-Canadian Football League (CFL) team. The season's top performers were selected by 45 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The team includes eight national selections and the second-ever global All-CFLer. There are 15 players who have been selected to their first All-CFL squad. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with nine selections.

2025 ALL-CFL TEAM

(Position | Name | No. of All-CFL selections)

* Denotes a national player

^ Denotes a global player

OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke* (BC) | 1st

RB | Dedrick Mills (CGY) | 1st

REC | Kenny Lawler (HAM) | 2nd (2021)

REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. (BC) | 2nd (2023)

REC | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | 1st

REC | Justin McInnis* (BC) | 2nd (2024)

REC | Tyler Snead (MTL) | 1st

CEN | Logan Ferland* (SSK) | 2nd (2024)

G | Brandon Revenberg* (HAM) | 5th (2018-19, 2021-22)

G | Jacob Brammer (SSK) | 1st

OT | Jermarcus Hardrick (SSK) | 3rd (2021, 2023)

OT | Jarell Broxton (BC) | 1st

DEFENCE

DE | Mathieu Betts* (BC) | 2nd (2023)

DE | Julian Howsare (HAM) | 1st

DT | Jaylon Hutchings (CGY) | 1st

DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | 5th (2016-18, 2024)

LB | Tyrice Beverette (MTL) | 2nd (2024)

LB | Jameer Thurman (SSK) | 1st

CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | 2nd (2024)

CB | Tevaughn Campbell* (SSK) | 1st

CB | Jamal Peters (HAM) | 2nd (2022)

HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | 2nd (2024)

HB | Evan Holm (WPG) | 1st

S | Stavros Katsantonis* (HAM) | 1st

SPECIAL TEAMS

K | Lirim Hajrullahu* (TOR) | 1st

P | Mark Vassett^ (CGY) | 1st

ST | Trey Vaval (WPG) | 1st

BY THE NUMBERS

TEAM BREAKDOWN

Nine | Saskatchewan

Five | Hamilton, BC

Three | Calgary

Two | Montreal, Winnipeg

One | Toronto

MULTIPLE CAREER SELECTIONS

Fifth | Revenberg, Johnson

Third | Hardrick

Second | Lawler, Hatcher, McInnis, Ferland, Betts, Beverette, Reavis, Peters, Milligan







