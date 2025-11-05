Rourke at the Helm of 2025 All-CFL Team
Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is under centre for the 2025 All-Canadian Football League (CFL) team. The season's top performers were selected by 45 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.
The team includes eight national selections and the second-ever global All-CFLer. There are 15 players who have been selected to their first All-CFL squad. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with nine selections.
2025 ALL-CFL TEAM
(Position | Name | No. of All-CFL selections)
* Denotes a national player
^ Denotes a global player
OFFENCE
QB | Nathan Rourke* (BC) | 1st
RB | Dedrick Mills (CGY) | 1st
REC | Kenny Lawler (HAM) | 2nd (2021)
REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. (BC) | 2nd (2023)
REC | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | 1st
REC | Justin McInnis* (BC) | 2nd (2024)
REC | Tyler Snead (MTL) | 1st
CEN | Logan Ferland* (SSK) | 2nd (2024)
G | Brandon Revenberg* (HAM) | 5th (2018-19, 2021-22)
G | Jacob Brammer (SSK) | 1st
OT | Jermarcus Hardrick (SSK) | 3rd (2021, 2023)
OT | Jarell Broxton (BC) | 1st
DEFENCE
DE | Mathieu Betts* (BC) | 2nd (2023)
DE | Julian Howsare (HAM) | 1st
DT | Jaylon Hutchings (CGY) | 1st
DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | 5th (2016-18, 2024)
LB | Tyrice Beverette (MTL) | 2nd (2024)
LB | Jameer Thurman (SSK) | 1st
CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | 2nd (2024)
CB | Tevaughn Campbell* (SSK) | 1st
CB | Jamal Peters (HAM) | 2nd (2022)
HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | 2nd (2024)
HB | Evan Holm (WPG) | 1st
S | Stavros Katsantonis* (HAM) | 1st
SPECIAL TEAMS
K | Lirim Hajrullahu* (TOR) | 1st
P | Mark Vassett^ (CGY) | 1st
ST | Trey Vaval (WPG) | 1st
BY THE NUMBERS
TEAM BREAKDOWN
Nine | Saskatchewan
Five | Hamilton, BC
Three | Calgary
Two | Montreal, Winnipeg
One | Toronto
MULTIPLE CAREER SELECTIONS
Fifth | Revenberg, Johnson
Third | Hardrick
Second | Lawler, Hatcher, McInnis, Ferland, Betts, Beverette, Reavis, Peters, Milligan
