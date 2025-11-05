Tyler Snead and Tyrice Beverette on the 2025 All-CFL Team

Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Wide receiver Tyler Snead and linebacker Tyrice Beverette were named to the 2025 All-CFL Team.

The season's top performers were selected by 45 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the CFL.

Tyler Snead - Wide Receiver (1st Selection)

The Alouettes receiver finished fifth in the CFL with 1,129 yards and four touchdowns. He played in 17 of the team's 18 games this season. Snead led the Alouettes in targets with 119, which placed him seventh in the CFL.

The 25-year-old surpassed the 100-mark five times in 2025. Three of his five 100-yard performances came with Davis Alexander at quarterback; one came with McLeod Bethel-Thompson under centre and the other occurred in a game in B.C. with Caleb Evans and James Morgan both getting playing time in that game.

The former East Carolina product finished fifth in the CFL in yards after the catch (461), eighth in 30-plus yard receptions (eight), and seventh in receptions (84).

Tyrice Beverette - Linebacker (2nd Selection)

The 30-year-old finished the regular season with 83 defensive tackles, which placed him eighth in the CFL in that category. He added seven on special teams, adding seven sacks, and four interceptions. This is his third consecutive season with at least 80 defensive tackles.

Beverette's four picks were tops among linebackers in the CFL. He also added a league-leading four forced fumbles.

He was also one of seven players this season to finish with 90 total tackles (defence and special teams).







