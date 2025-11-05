Holm, Vaval Named to 2025 All-CFL Team

Published on November 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League today unveiled its 2025 All-CFL Team and two members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers -- defensive back Evan Holm and kick returner Trey Vaval - have been named to the squad.

The voting for this round was conducted by members of The Football Reporters of Canada, the FRC's national chapter, and CFL head coaches.

Evan Holm has been named to the All-CFL Team for the first time in his career. Selected to the West Division squad for a second time last week, he was also honoured as the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Defensive Player this year, finishing with 55 defensive tackles, adding six more on special teams, as well as a team-leading four interceptions, six pass knockdowns, a tackle for loss and two forced fumbles.

Trey Vaval recently completed a sensational rookie season and, in addition to being named to the All-CFL Team and a West All-Star, was also selected as the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Rookie Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Vaval led the CFL in punt returns (75) and punt return yards (957) and ranked fifth in kickoff return yards (918, on 37 returns). He also led the CFL in missed field goal return yards with 391, having established a new Blue Bombers record in that department, eclipsing Albert Johnson III's total of 277, set in 2000.

Vaval led the CFL with four kick-return touchdowns this season - two on kickoff returns and one via punt and missed field goal returns. His 128-yard missed field goal return vs. Ottawa in September was the longest in club history and in the same contest established a new CFL single-game record with 199 yards on missed field goal returns.

Vaval also made four starts at cornerback this season and registered 21 defensive tackles, adding four more on special teams, while intercepting his first career pass against Montreal on August 21st.







