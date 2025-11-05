Five Tiger-Cats Receive 2025 All-CFL Honours

HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are among this year's most recognized teams, with five players earning spots on the 2025 All-Canadian Football League (CFL) team, second-most in the league. The roster was selected by 45 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the league's nine head coaches, and fans through the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by Genius Sports, the CFL's Official Data and Technology partner.

2025 TIGER-CATS ALL-CFL SELECTIONS

Revenberg earns his fifth career All-CFL honours (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2025) after previously earning East Division All-CFL recognition in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025. The Essex, Ontario native started all 18 games and continued to anchor Hamilton's offensive line, helping protect the league's leading passer and support a productive ground attack.

Lawler earns his second career All-CFL honours (2021, 2025) after previously earning West Division honours in 2021 and 2022, and East Division honours in 2025. The Pomona, California native finished with 86 receptions for 1,443 yards and a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns, ranking among the CFL's top receivers. His 1,443 receiving yards are the fifth-most in a single season by a Tiger-Cat.

Howsare earns his first career All-CFL honours (2025) after previously earning East Division All-CFL recognition in 2022 and 2025. The Altoona, Pennsylvania native appeared in all 18 regular-season games, recording 43 defensive tackles, a career-best 13 sacks (2nd in the CFL), one interception, one touchdown and two forced fumbles.

Peters earns his second career All-CFL honours (2022, 2025) after previously earning East Division All-CFL recognition in 2022, 2024 and 2025. The Bassfield, Mississippi native played in 16 regular-season games and posted 50 defensive tackles along with six interceptions, tied for the league lead. Trusted in key coverage matchups, he continued to perform as one of the division's top shutdown corners.

Katsantonis earns his first career All-CFL honours (2025) after previously earning his first East Division All-CFL recognition in 2025. The Bakersfield, California native played 17 regular-season games, recording 69 defensive tackles, three special-teams tackles and six interceptions, tied for the league lead. He was a key playmaker in the secondary, creating turnovers and providing reliability in coverage.







